Visit national parks for free on Monday

Don’t let August slip away without a visit to one of America’s national parks. On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) is waiving entrance fees to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act.

Signed in 2020 by President Donald Trump, the Great American Outdoors Act and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund are contributing $6.65 billion to maintenance and repair projects across national parks.

According to the NPS, this funding has contributed to projects in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and multiple U.S. territories.

"It is supporting more than 180 large-scale infrastructure projects, including extensive improvements to iconic roads in Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Glacier, Theodore Roosevelt, Great Smoky Mountains, and Grand Teton national parks. It has renovated campgrounds in Yosemite, Zion, Mount Rainier, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks and upgraded vital safe and functional water and wastewater, HVAC, and electrical systems in Rocky Mountain, Acadia, and Grand Canyon national parks," the NPS said in a news release.

Many national park-managed sites are free, but some require entrance fees, and high-traffic sites require reservations. The NPS recently announced that it is waiving entrance fees for all parks on certain days of the year.

According to 2024 NPS statistics, the Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain are the top five national parks that charge entry.

The next free entrance day is Sept. 27 to mark National Public Lands Day. The final free day of 2025 is Veterans Day on Nov. 11.