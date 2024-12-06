See the six days national parks will have free admission in 2025

WASHINGTON – If your travels in 2025 take you to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country, it could be the year of your unforgettable adventure.

The National Park Service recently announced that it is waiving entrance fees for all parks on certain days of the year.

Rangers say they will waive entrance fees on January 20, April 19, June 19, August 4, September 27 and November 11, allowing visitors to experience the sites at no cost.

The free admission is designed to encourage Americans to venture out and explore the country’s 63 national parks and 360 designated sites.

"On designated days throughout the year, all visitors can enjoy free entrance to more than 400 national parks across the country. Whether you are a family looking for a weekend getaway, friends seeking a memorable outing, or even solo adventurers desiring to connect with nature, free entrance days make it easier for everyone to explore the parks," the NPS said.



7 WEATHER EXTREMES EXPERIENCED AT NATIONAL PARKS

The six free entrance days in 2025 are:

January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 19 – First Day of National Park Week

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day

September 27 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 DEADLIEST NATIONAL PARKS, ACCORDING TO RESEARCH

Rangers say the holiday waivers do not cover the costs of amenities or activities at the recreational sites, which can add additional expenses to an excursion.

The NPS warns that due to high demand on free entrance days, parks will likely be busy, so it’s best to make reservations at the sites that require them.

For frequent visitors, the agency suggests purchasing an $80 annual pass that provides access to more than 2,000 federally-managed recreational areas across the country.

Around 325 million people visited national park sites in the U.S. in 2023, with Appalachia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, California’s Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park taking the top honors as the most visited destinations.

The NPS estimates that 80% to 100% of the entrance fees remain at the parks where the money is collected.