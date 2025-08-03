Search
California's Gifford Fire surges to nearly 40,000 acres closing highway, prompting evacuations

The Gifford Fire in the Los Padres National Forest continues to explode in size and reached nearly 40,000 acres on Sunday with just 5% containment. At least three people have been injured due to the blaze, and evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Aircraft drops fire suppressant on Gifford Fire in California

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – A nearly 40,000-acre wildfire forced people from their homes in two Southern California counties over the weekend as firefighters worked to contain the blaze in challenging terrain.

The Gifford Fire started along Highway 166 west of Cayama on Friday afternoon, and by Sunday morning, it had exploded to 39,676 acres and was only 5% contained, according to San Luis Obispo County emergency management officials. 

WATCH: CALIFORNIA'S GIFFORD FIRE RACES UP HILLSIDE TOWARD CAMERA AS BLAZE EXPLODES IN SIZE

The fire is burning inside the Los Padres National Forest, consuming thick brush along both sides of Highway 166, with most of the fire in Santa Barbara County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, additional firefighting resources have been brought in to combat the fire burning in rugged terrain, including air tankers and helicopters. 

    Time lapse animation showing Gifford Fire approaching Plowshare Peak camera. (ALERTCalifornia)

    Fire encroaching upon the Rock Front Ranch during the initial stages of the Gifford Fire on Friday, August 1, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service-Fleming Bertelsen)

  • Firefighters working to contain the Gifford Fire on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
    Firefighters working to contain the Gifford Fire on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (US Forest Service)

Video shared by the Forest Service shows an air tanker making a drop on the blaze. 

The fire is burning just west of the recent Madre Fire, which became California's largest wildfire of the year on July 3. The Madre Fire was fully contained on July 28 after burning more than 80,000 acres, according to the Forest Service.

UTAH GOVERNOR DECLARES MONTH-LONG STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO INTENSIFYING WILDFIRES

Some evacuations have been ordered in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties near the Los Padres National Forest. Those remained in place on Sunday.

Massive Gifford Fire races up California's Plowshare Peak

Forest Service officials said three people were injured because of the fire. One civilian was taken by helicopter to the hospital for burn injuries. Two contractors were injured in a UTV rollover incident. All the victims were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

According to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard, Southern California faces elevated fire behavior with gusty winds in the week ahead. Under these conditions, abnormally elevated fire behavior and growth are possible.

