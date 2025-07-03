Madre Fire surges to 35,000 acres becoming California’s largest wildfire this year

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Southern California quickly became the state’s largest fire of the year after igniting on Wednesday, leading to evacuations.

The Madre Fire sparked on Wednesday around 1 p.m. along Highway 166 in New Cuyama in San Luis Obispo County. Hours after starting, the fire had consumed 9,000 acres. By Thursday morning, the fire had surged to more than 35,500 acres as firefighters on the ground and in the air attempt to suppress the blaze.

Evacuation orders are in place for multiple zones in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties near Highway 166. The highway remains closed for firefighting efforts, according to San Luis Obispo County Government officials.

On Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning east of the Rock Front Area, west of Cottonwood Canyon Road and south of Highway 166.

"Residents should prepare to leave at a moment's notice," the sheriff's office said.

Fire behavior is being driven by hot, dry and windy conditions. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said breezy conditions will continue on Thursday, and northerly Sundowner winds are likely to return Friday night and into the weekend. Gusts between 25 and 45 mph are likely, with localized gusts of up to 50 mph.

Smoke from the Madre Fire is creating a significantly smoky sky for the Cuyama Valley and is forecast to drift over Santa Barbara and western portions of Ventura County. Smoke could be visible over parts of Los Angeles County on Thursday.