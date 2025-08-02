Watch: California's Gifford Fire races up hillside toward camera

CAYAMA, Calif. -- A fast-moving wildfire exploded in size late Friday in Southern California, triggering evacuations across two counties and sending firefighters scrambling.

The Gifford Fire started along Highway 166 west of Cayama on Friday afternoon and had already grown to over 12,400 acres by Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The fire is just 5% contained.

"The terrain and abundance of fuels have made suppression efforts challenging," fire officials wrote. "But firefighters remain focused on a full-suppression strategy."

Some evacuations have been ordered in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties near the Los Padres National Forest.

Time-lapse video from a camera atop Plowshare Peak showed the rapid spread of the flames as they marched up the hillside Friday night, nearly surrounding the camera.

The camera was still operational Saturday morning and for now it appeared the station had survived.

But firefighters will continue to face hot and gusty conditions battling the fire as Southern California is square in its summer dry season. Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach the mid-upper 90s, with relative humidity readings in the teens and winds gusting to 25 mph.

There are no reports yet of any injuries or significant property damage.