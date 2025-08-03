See it: Cute sun bear lounges in hammock while wearing tiny lid for hat

OAKLAND, Calif. – The summer heat can be excruciating for most, but one bear in Oakland, California, is demonstrating how to relax during the hot season.

Bulan the sun bear was seen lounging out in a hammock at the Oakland Zoo in California on Tuesday.

A visitor at the zoo captured the moment Bulan was using a lid for a hat as she relaxed with her feet kicked up in the air.

According to the Oakland Zoo, sun bears are the smallest of the entire family of species. They do not hibernate because of their tropical location in rainforests, which ensures an abundance of food throughout the year.

Sun bears build nests in trees, which makes sense as to why the big fella is hanging out in the hammock. These bears will typically spend the day sleeping and sunbathing in nests, which can reach as high as 20 feet.