Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening flooding eyes South as Atlantic sees new area to watch

Potentially life-threatening flooding setup puts millions on alert from Plains to Deep South

Rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms from the Plains to the Deep South are leading to a potentially dangerous setup that could produce life-threatening flash flooding on Thursday.

It’s an active weather pattern that the FOX Forecast Center said would remain in place across the region through the rest of the workweek and into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals.

(FOX Weather)



New area to watch for possible tropical development bubbles up in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted a new tropical wave that will be monitored for development once it moves off the western coast of Africa by this weekend, just as what was once Tropical Storm Fernand fizzles over the North Atlantic.

This tropical wave will move west to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic over the next week or so. As of Thursday morning, the NHC gives it a low chance of development in the next seven days.

This graphic shows an area to watch for potential tropical development.

(FOX Weather)



Labor Day weekend forecast: Winners and losers of summer’s last hurrah

Labor Day weekend will offer a mixed bag of weather for the country, with an ongoing cooldown for millions and a little rain here and there. Mostly, however, there is a pleasant forecast as Americans celebrate summer's last big weekend.

Saturday's Labor Day weekend forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Dog chases intrusive bear away from Alaska garage as owner grabs gun

A bear got quite the scare recently after it wandered into the garage of an Alaska home this summer. Footage shot by the homeowner shows the bear sauntering into the garage, sniffing around the environment as it moved closer toward a door leading into the house.

The video then cuts to home security footage that shows the homeowner's dog running the bear out of the garage at a break-neck speed, fast enough to cause the bear to trip and tumble several feet across the yard. The homeowner then steps out of the garage with a gun in his hand, pointing it toward the bear as it looks back at him and his dog.

