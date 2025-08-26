Weakening Tropical Storm Fernand in Atlantic likely to become post-tropical soon

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Fernand is continuing to spin across the open waters of the Atlantic, and forecasters say it’s likely to become post-tropical on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The tropical storm had been strengthening since the weekend, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that it’s starting to move over cooler waters and an unfavorable environment.

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Fernand.

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Fernand has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts, but weakening is expected to continue.

The system will likely become post-tropical Tuesday night or Wednesday before dissipating on Thursday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Fernand.

Tropical Storm Fernand is currently located more than 630 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving off to the northeast at 14 mph.

A slightly faster motion is forecast over the next few days, and there is no threat to land.