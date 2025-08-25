Labor Day weekend forecast: Winners and losers of summer’s last hurrah

Labor Day weekend will offer a mixed bag of weather for the country, with an ongoing cooldown for millions and a little rain here and there. Mostly, however, there is a pleasant forecast as Americans celebrate summer’s last big weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center has pegged a few cities as "winners" for the holiday weekend and some "losers." Take the negative title with a grain of salt. Overall, a few showers and cooler temperatures won’t ruin the weekend.

Friday: West Coast winning forecast

Early air travelers on Friday across the Southeast and Northeast may face some delays from storms, but on the West Coast, a slight relief from the recent heat will be welcome.

Friday's forecast.

(FOX Weather)



According to AAA, if you are traveling by car during Labor Day weekend, the best time to drive is before lunch. Those getting an early start on Friday, or even Thursday, will face less traffic before 1 p.m.

Saturday: The Sunshine State becomes the soggy state

As we begin the weekend, let’s get to the bad news first. Rain chances are up across Florida and the Southern and Northern Plains on Saturday and Sunday. Florida’s soggy stretch with afternoon thunderstorms might limit beach time for some, but early risers can still hit the sand with plenty of time left in the day.

Saturday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend.

"The worst times to drive over the holiday weekend are typically in the afternoon and early evening," the AAA said. "Saturday is expected to be extra busy with many drivers heading out of town or taking day trips."

Saturday's Labor Day weekend forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Sunday: Clear across the mid-Atlantic

In the mid-Atlantic, the FOX Forecast Center has pegged Ocean City, Maryland, as a true winner for the weekend. With high temperatures in the low 70s and no rain, it will be a perfect beach weekend to say farewell to summer.

Meanwhile, Hilton Head, South Carolina, is looking at higher rain chances on Sunday and Labor Day.

Ocean City vs. Hilton Head forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Farther west, a stalled front will keep things rainy throughout most of the week across the Southwest and Southern Plains. Flash flooding is possible across this area as rain and storm chances continue through Monday.

Sunday's Labor Day weekend forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Labor Day: Cooler for many, still hot for West Coast

According to the FOX Forecast Center, there is great news this weekend for the Midwest, Northeast and West Coast. Across the central U.S., it should remain dry with temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average.

(FOX Weather)



The West Coast will remain warm and toasty as late summer heat remains locked in place.

As far as the tropics go, FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says "nothing obvious is cooking" and overall conditions are hostile to any development. After Tropical Storm Fernand dies out, the tropics appear to be taking a snooze, as far as long-range forecasts go.