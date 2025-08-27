Bryan Norcross: Fall-like cold front will hold off any storms for now

Updated at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025

A cold front is pushing south and will lodge over Florida for the next week. The accompanying unusually strong dip in the jet stream that's driving the front south will also steer any developing storms to the north, well offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

There's some indication that an area of low pressure might try to form along the old front in a week or so, so we'll keep an eye out for that. Also, disturbances are forecast to move off Africa, as you would expect this time of year, but between the dry air and the hostile weather pattern, none are expected to be threatening for the next week at least.

Most likely, significant development won't restart until the second week or maybe the middle of September.

There is no reason to think that the second half of the hurricane season will be quiet because we are entering a calm stretch now. As we saw last year, when the switch gets flipped back on, things can go gangbusters.

Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to become fully non-tropical tonight as it heads off into the North Atlantic.

For now, enjoy what Mother Nature is giving us.

Part 3 of our series Katrina’s Wrath: 20 Years Later airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Weather. This episode is called The Experts. If you missed any of it, the entire series will air on Friday. If you’re not sure how to get FOX Weather on your TV, tablet, computer or phone for free, go to FOXWeather.TV for a complete rundown.