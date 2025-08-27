Watch: Dog chases intrusive bear away from Alaska garage as owner grabs gun

Search
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A bear got quite the scare recently after it wandered into the garage of an Alaska home this summer.

Footage shot by homeowner Gary Flint Feigner on July 31 shows the bear sauntering into the garage, sniffing around the environment as it moved closer toward a door leading into the house.

(Gary Flint Feigner via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Hey, go! Hey bear, GO!" Feigner can be heard yelling multiple times off-screen as he tries to scare the bear away.

The video then cuts to home security footage that shows Feigner’s dog running the bear out of the garage at a break-neck speed, fast enough to cause the bear to trip and tumble several feet across the yard.

(Gary Flint Feigner via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Feigner then steps out of the garage with a gun in his hand, pointing it toward the bear as it looks back at him and his dog.

"I ran out to protect my dog if I needed to," Feigner told Storyful.

An estimated 250 black bears live in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

