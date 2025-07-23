Alaska woman mauled by bear while hiking near Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A hiker was attacked by a brown bear Tuesday afternoon while she was on a popular trail in southern Alaska.

The 67-year-old Anchorage resident told police she was hiking alone on the Basher Trail in the neighborhood of Stuckagain Heights when she encountered the brown bear.

During the attack, the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her head, neck and an arm, according to Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Christopher M. Barraza.

He noted that the woman, who was attacked about 2 miles into the trail system, was also dragged off of the main trail and into a wooden area.

Barraza said that this caused the woman to become disoriented. So, when she called 9-1-1 about 3 p.m. local time to report her injuries and ask for help, she was unable to provide her exact location.

Authorities with the APD then deployed their drones to locate the woman.

"The drone provided aerial visibility in difficult terrain, helping guide responders directly to her," Barraza told FOX Weather.

Officials were then able to evacuate the woman and transport her to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Barraza said the rescue was a joint effort with the Anchorage Fire Department, Alaska Fish and Game, Alaska Park Rangers and the U.S. Marshals.