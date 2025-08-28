New area to watch for possible tropical development bubbles up in Atlantic

MIAMI – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated a new area to watch for possible tropical development off the coast of Africa over the next week, just as what was once Tropical Storm Fernand fizzles over the North Atlantic.

The heightened activity comes as we near the peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The NHC said that a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the western coast of Africa by this weekend to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands, which were hit hard by a tropical system, known as Invest 97L, that eventually became Hurricane Erin.

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensified into a monster Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph as it spun across the Atlantic.

This graphic shows an area to watch for potential tropical development.

After the tropical wave emerges off the African coast, the NHC said it will enter an environment that appears favorable for some slow development as it moves off to the west or west-northwest across the eastern, and then eventually the central tropical Atlantic.

Right now, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next week.