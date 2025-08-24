Fall-like cooldown incoming for over 200 million in central, eastern US this week

The U.S. faces a tale of two forecasts to start the week, as the West experiences an ongoing heat wave and a cold front pushing into the northern Plains will eventually bring a fall-like feel to more than 200 million for the eastern half of the country.

Just in time for the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a pattern change from a low-pressure system out of Canada, with a trailing cold front moving into the Great Lakes and the central Plains.

Cooldown setup.

(FOX Weather)



Already on Sunday, nearly 100 million experienced below-average temperatures in the northern Plains and upper Mississippi valley. Minneapolis didn’t even crack 60 degrees until mid-morning on Sunday.

Early in the week, the cooler air from the Rocky Mountains will arrive in the Northeast. With this front, the Northeast will have some showers to contend with to start the week on Monday.

Forecast temperature departures.

(FOX Weather)



Parts of northern Minnesota will have morning lows in the 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory through Monday morning from International Falls to West Cook.

Frost Advisory.

(FOX Weather)



Oklahoma City is forecast to barely hit 70 degrees on Tuesday as the central and southern Plains dip to as much as 20 degrees below average.

By Wednesday, record-cold high temperatures are possible, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Wednesday's potential record-cold high temperatures.

(FOX Weather)



According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, this dramatic temperature swing will bring below-average temperatures through the end of August and into the first week of September.

This weather change happens just in time for the start of meteorological fall on Sept. 1, but astronomical fall doesn't begin until Sept. 22.