Pumpkin spice season watch: When you can buy your favorite autumn drinks and treats at local stores

An intrusion of drier air along the East Coast is one of the first signs that the fall season is weeks away, but for companies cashing in on the pumpkin spice craze, their season is just heating up.

Consumers are eagerly awaiting the fall menu items from Dunkin’, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and many others, but when these products will actually hit stores remain well-guarded secrets.

For Starbucks aficionados, flavored coffees and creamers are already available on many store shelves, but it may be several more days before their handcrafted beverages return to storefronts.

Starbucks began offering the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, and ever since, the drink’s popularity has skyrocketed.

The PSL is made with espresso, steamed milk and pumpkin spice syrup, which includes flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Typically, the drink becomes available during the final week of August, but according to popular food blogger Markie Devo, this year’s fall products, including the PSL, could be available as early as August 22 – the earliest the chain has ever offered the product.

WHY FALL SHOULD ACTUALLY BEGIN ON SEPTEMBER 1

The date is more than a week before the start of meteorological fall, which begins on September 1 and runs through November 30.

September, October and November are considered to be the transition period between summer and fall.

In 2024, the autumnal equinox will occur on September 22, marking the beginning of astronomical fall and the season change many will see on their calendars.

More than a month before the autumnal equinox, Dunkin’ is expected to start offering its fall-influenced menu.

The chain usually rolls out its offerings a week before Starbucks, so it could literally be any day before you start smelling freshly brewed autumnal drinks.

WHY IS THE PUMPKIN A SYMBOL OF FALL AND HALLOWEEN?

A company that doesn’t make consumers play the guessing game is North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut company and coffee chain has already made available products such as its Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

"It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement. "Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it. Stay tuned though, we’re not done spicing up the season."

The company did not reveal what else it might have up its sleeve, but foodies will undoubtedly be waiting for its Halloween-themed doughnuts.

Most pumpkin-inspired products are available through the end of November or while supplies last.

Data from Nielsen valued the pumpkin spice flavor business at more than $500 million in 2019, a figure that has only grown in the years since.