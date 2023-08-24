The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: All eyes on tropical disturbance headed for Gulf

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Disturbance headed for Gulf being tracked

A tropical disturbance currently located near Central America is being closely monitored as forecasts indicate it could head for the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. It is too early to know for certain where it is headed or what it will be when it gets there, but now is the time to prepare if you live along the Gulf Coast.

The outlook for a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea.

Hurricane HQ: Franklin churns toward Bermuda

Franklin is on track to become a hurricane as it spins toward Bermuda over the next several days. At this point, the forecast calls for Franklin to be approaching the island nation Monday night as a strong Category 2 hurricane. For the U.S., Franklin will mean an increased danger of rip currents and rough seas along the East Coast.

The location of Franklin.

Strong storms slam the Great Lakes

For the second day in a row, severe weather across the Great Lakes caused major problems on Thursday, with a tornado being sighted southeast of Lansing, Michigan , and damaging wind gusts spread across multiple states.

As dawn neared Friday, over 700,000 were without power across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania as the line of powerful thunderstorms swept through, according to PowerOutage.us. Cleveland reported a gust of 75 mph, while Detroit registered a gust of 70 mph, and the National Weather Service received dozens of damage reports indicating downed trees and power lines across the region.

Relief to record-breaking heat coming for some

The worst heat wave of the summer in many parts of the country begins to wane Friday. For example, Chicago hit 100 degrees for the first time in 11 years Thursday. On Friday, the Windy City will top out near the low 80s. However, the southern U.S., which has been baking in relentless heat all summer, will continue to sizzle.

