What is the best color to wear in hot weather?

The National Weather Service office in Kansas City recently experimented to test the best color clothing to wear when it's hot. As the sun beat down, science worked its magic.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. –  The heat is rising this week in Kansas City, but it's not just because of the upcoming NFL season for the metro's world champions. 

Another day of a dangerous heat wave grips the central U.S. as 18 states are under Excessive Heat Warnings, from the Plains and Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

The National Weather Service office in Kansas City recently experimented to test the best color clothing to wear when it's hot. As the sun beat down, science worked its magic.

5 THINGS TO KNOW WHEN YOU HIT THE ROAD IN EXTREME HEAT

NWS Kansas City ran a study on the best clothing color for hot weather.

(NWS Kansas City)

"Just look at how the numbers (in dark grey) are so much warmer than the rest of the light grey jersey," the NWS said. "Darker colored clothing absorbs a lot more heat."

Science worked its magic as the sun beat down.

(NWS Kansas City)

The test conducted by the agency revealed the importance of wearing light-colored clothing and staying indoors to overcome extreme heat.

"Clearly the darker colored shirts got a lot warmer in the afternoon sun," they said. "So if you're headed out this week, wear light and loose fitting clothing."

HOW THE WEATHER YOU'RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

The black and maroon shirts provided more warmth than the white T-shirt and jersey, which were cooler.

(NWS Kansas City)

Kansas City will eventually get some relief from the heat, but not before two more days with forecast high temperatures above 100 degrees. By Saturday, the forecast high temperature will be in the low 80s.

