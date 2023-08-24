18 states under Excessive Heat Warnings as record-breaking heat wave continues but relief is near

A dangerous and potentially deadly heat wave that has been gripping the central U.S. from the Plains and Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Southeast will peak on Thursday with 18 states under Excessive Heat Warnings. But relief is coming as we end the workweek and get into the weekend.

Heat alerts in effect on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

More than 105 million people are under heat alerts on Thursday, and of those more than 81 million are under Excessive Heat Warnings as forecast high temperatures and "feels-like" temperatures soar above 100 degrees.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses like heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Precautions should be taken, like drinking plenty of fluids, staying indoors in an air-conditioned room and staying out of the sun.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) says the oppressive heat in the Midwest poses a greater health risk than usual due to the multiple consecutive days of extreme heat, the heat's intensity and the lack of overnight cooling.

"Do not underestimate the potential for heat-related illness," the WPC warned. "Have a way to break your heat exposure, cool down and stay hydrated."

Relief on the way from north to south

Changes are on the horizon with the FOX Forecast Center expecting relief from the heat to begin from the north to south as we end the workweek and get through the weekend.

But before the heat breaks, it’s going to feel brutal.

Chicago, for example, will see a forecast high temperature on Thursday approaching 100 degrees. But when a cold front pushes through the area, temperatures will tumble. The forecast high temperature in Chicago on Friday will only be in the upper 70s, and then down to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Kansas City will eventually get some relief too, but not before two more days with forecast high temperatures above 100 degrees. By Saturday, the forecast high temperature will be in the low 80s.

And while the northern U.S. will cool down, the extreme heat will stick around along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast.

It's already been a deadly few months in Louisiana, with officials confirming at least 25 deaths since July. The heat is sticking around, with Baton Rouge likely staying above 100 degrees through the weekend and into at least the first part of next week.

There were 24 locations across the U.S. that saw record-breaking high temperatures on Wednesday, including Waterloo, Iowa and Baton Rouge (105 degrees), Mobile, Alabama, (103 degrees), and Beaumont, Texas, (104 degrees).