Florida firefighter nearly suffers freak injury while responding to lightning-triggered house fire

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida home caught fire after its roof was struck by lightning on Wednesday night.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the Tampa house as thunderstorms swept through the city. Firefighters from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and confirmed that a fire with smoke was coming from the eaves.

According to HCFR, crews were able to knock the fire down in less than 15 minutes and kept the blaze contained in the attic.

Firefighters noted no one was home at the time and no one was injured from the lightning strike or ensuing fire. But there was almost a freak injury during the response.

"After flushing the hydrant with no issue and then charging it when hooked up, the hydrant broke at the base, and the firefighter at the hydrant narrowly avoided injury," the HCFR said.

They added that the crew used additional fire engines until another hydrant could be accessed.

Florida is the lightning capital of the country, based on density. In 2022, it had 285 lightning strikes per square mile. Following behind were fellow Southeastern states Louisiana with 221 strikes per square mile and Mississippi with 206.