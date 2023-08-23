73-year-old woman killed by lightning in Florida, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by lightning on Sand Key in Clearwater Wednesday evening, according to first responders.

Clearwater police and firefighters said they responded at 7:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key.

That's when first responders said they found the 73-year-old woman dead on a sidewalk inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex between the parking lot and one of the condo buildings.

No one witnessed the incident, but authorities said a man discovered her body on the sidewalk after storms rolled through the area.

The investigation remains active, police said.