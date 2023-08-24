Watch what happens when FedEx deliveryman encounters rattlesnake

SUMNER, Neb. – A video captured the moment a deliveryman discovered a rattlesnake while dropping off a package at a home in Sumner, Nebraska.

The footage first showed the rattlesnake slithering onto the front door stoop at 6:37 p.m. CT.

Within about a minute, a FedEx van pulled into the driveway, and the deliveryman hopped out, carrying a brown box toward the home.

As soon as he placed the package on the front door stoop, what sounded like rattling could be heard on the video. The delivery man then realized the source of the sound.

"Oh (expletive)," he said as he stepped over to the side of the stoop and away from the snake.

The video then cut to a shot with a rake in the foreground, and the deliveryman standing behind the box with a shovel.

He then uses the rake and shovel to dispose of the snake away from the home.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the homeowner shared a screenshot of a text the delivery man sent to the homeowner. She suggested that he be nominated for employee of the year.