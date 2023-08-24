Search
Earth & Space
Watch what happens when FedEx deliveryman encounters rattlesnake

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
SUMNER, Neb. – A video captured the moment a deliveryman discovered a rattlesnake while dropping off a package at a home in Sumner, Nebraska.

The footage first showed the rattlesnake slithering onto the front door stoop at 6:37 p.m. CT.

Rattlesnake with its tongue sticking out, slithering on to the step.

(Christie Jones / LOCAL NEWS X / TMX / FOX Weather)

Within about a minute, a FedEx van pulled into the driveway, and the deliveryman hopped out, carrying a brown box toward the home.

SNAKEBITES SPIKE DURING HOT WEATHER, STUDY SAYS

FedEx delivery man carries box to the home.

(Christie Jones / LOCAL NEWS X / TMX / FOX Weather)

As soon as he placed the package on the front door stoop, what sounded like rattling could be heard on the video. The delivery man then realized the source of the sound.

"Oh (expletive)," he said as he stepped over to the side of the stoop and away from the snake.

The man creates distance between he and the snake.

(Christie Jones / LOCAL NEWS X / TMX / FOX Weather)

The video then cut to a shot with a rake in the foreground, and the deliveryman standing behind the box with a shovel.

He then uses the rake and shovel to dispose of the snake away from the home.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In a Facebook post about the incident, the homeowner shared a screenshot of a text the delivery man sent to the homeowner. She suggested that he be nominated for employee of the year.

The text between the homeowner and delivery man.

(Christie Jones / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX  / FOX Weather)

