The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Harold begins to lash Texas with heavy rain

Hurricane HQ: Texas braces for Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold is inching closer toward the Texas coast, with expected landfall midday on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center says that heavy rainfall associated with the storm system may produce areas of flash and urban flooding.

Latest stats on Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches are in place for areas in South Texas.

A look at the latest watches and warnings issued.

(FOX Weather)



Forecasters are also watching several other areas in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Storm Franklin is bearing down on Hispaniola Tuesday, brining heavy rain for the Dominican Republic, Haiti and even over in Puerto Rico.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Summer strikes back

Record-breaking heat will continue in the central U.S. as a high pressure locks in over the region.

The FOX Forecast Center says that weather setup will create dangerous daytime heat and limit overnight cooling, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

The heat forecast throughout the week.

(FOX Weather)



The latest on Maui

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Maui on Monday, nearly two weeks after deadly brush fires swept through parts of the island, killing at least 114 people.

The president's visit comes as Maui fire survivors are growing critical of the federal response to the fires and questioning the number of unaccounted-for individuals. The fires destroyed whole communities, and cadaver dogs continue to search for remains.

