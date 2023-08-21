The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Harold begins to lash Texas with heavy rain
Start your day with the latest weather news – All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Harold closes in on Texas.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Hurricane HQ: Texas braces for Tropical Storm Harold
Tropical Storm Harold is inching closer toward the Texas coast, with expected landfall midday on Tuesday.
The FOX Forecast Center says that heavy rainfall associated with the storm system may produce areas of flash and urban flooding.
(FOX Weather)
Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches are in place for areas in South Texas.
(FOX Weather)
Forecasters are also watching several other areas in the Atlantic basin.
Tropical Storm Franklin is bearing down on Hispaniola Tuesday, brining heavy rain for the Dominican Republic, Haiti and even over in Puerto Rico.
(FOX Weather)
Summer strikes back
Record-breaking heat will continue in the central U.S. as a high pressure locks in over the region.
The FOX Forecast Center says that weather setup will create dangerous daytime heat and limit overnight cooling, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.
(FOX Weather)
The latest on Maui
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Maui on Monday, nearly two weeks after deadly brush fires swept through parts of the island, killing at least 114 people.
The president's visit comes as Maui fire survivors are growing critical of the federal response to the fires and questioning the number of unaccounted-for individuals. The fires destroyed whole communities, and cadaver dogs continue to search for remains.
- Image 1 of 5
- Image 2 of 5
- Image 3 of 5
- Image 4 of 5
- Image 5 of 5
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Watch: California firefighters run for safety as Hilary triggers debris flow surrounding station
- At least 2 killed, hundreds of structures lost during Washington state wildfires
- Watch bolt of lightning strike tree near car at Florida sheriff's office
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.