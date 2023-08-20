Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

As Maui students return to school, 'many children' among 1,000 missing after deadly fires

Hawaii gov. Josh Green told reporters over the weekend it’s "possible that there will be many children" among the more than 1,000 unaccounted for. With about 85% of the burned area searched by cadaver dogs and search teams, the number of dead will grow.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Nearly 2 weeks after the deadly wildfires in Maui, nearly 1,000 people remain missing. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the latest numbers are being reported by the corner and search crews. Maui locals are working to provide meals and relief to their neighbors.  04:58

Locals in Maui helping provide immediate needs for fire survivors

Nearly 2 weeks after the deadly wildfires in Maui, nearly 1,000 people remain missing. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the latest numbers are being reported by the corner and search crews. Maui locals are working to provide meals and relief to their neighbors. 

Classrooms on Maui will have empty seats as students begin returning to school nearly two weeks after deadly brush fires broke out, consuming entire communities on the Hawaiian island. 

Privateer CEO Alex Fielding has been working with other Maui companies since the fires to bring charging and WiFi stations to some of the most devastated areas in West Maui. In and out of Lahaina daily, he's heard from children who have lost their parents and many who lost everything. 

He told FOX Weather on Friday that it was a "tough day" as some students returned to class. 

"For the schools that started today, I can't imagine what roll call looks like … when one in every four is likely not going to be there in those classes, in those neighborhoods," Fielding said. "I don't know how you have enough teachers or counselors or therapists, or how you there's no way to do justice to the real tragedy on the ground."

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told reporters over the weekend it’s "possible that there will be many children" among the more than 1,000 unaccounted for.

The brush fires broke out on Aug. 8 when school was in session tearing apart families. The fires destroyed about 2,200 homes, displacing an estimated 4,500 people. 

Heading into a new week, the Olinda Fire is 85% contained at 1,081 acres. The Kula Fire is 80% contained at 202 acres and the Lahaina Fire is 89% contained with 2,170 acres burned. The Pulehu/Kihei Fire was fully contained on Aug. 12.

The death toll stands at 114 people, with only six identified. With about 85% of the burned area searched by 41 cadaver dogs, the number of dead will grow, and those on the island are waiting for answers. 

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the deaths are being reported to the public as soon as they learn about it from the corners.

More than 3,357 students will be enrolled at alternative schools because of damages to campuses, according to the Hawaii Public Schools. 

  • NAPILI, HI- AUGUST 17: A missing persons sign is taped to a mailbox at Napili Plaza on Thursday August 17, 2023 in Napili, HI. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 7

    NAPILI, HI- AUGUST 17: A missing persons sign is taped to a mailbox at Napili Plaza on Thursday August 17, 2023 in Napili, HI. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 2 of 7

     People gather to help off load a boat with supplies on Thursday August 17, 2023 in Kahana, HI. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Search and recovery team members work with a search dog as they check charred buildings and cars in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
    Image 3 of 7

    Search and recovery team members work with a search dog as they check charred buildings and cars in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023. At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the US in over a century. The final toll is expected to be considerably higher. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
    Image 4 of 7

    Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023. At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the US in over a century. The final toll is expected to be considerably higher. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Search and Rescue members conduct operations in fire damaged areas on Friday August 18, 2023 in Lahania, HI.
    Image 5 of 7

    LAHAINIA, HI- AUGUST 18: Search and Rescue members conduct operations in fire damaged areas on Friday August 18, 2023 in Lahania, HI. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Destroyed buildings and cars are seen in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023.
    Image 6 of 7

    Destroyed buildings and cars are seen in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP)

  • An ambulance stops at a National Guard post in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 16, 2023.
    Image 7 of 7

    An ambulance stops at a National Guard post in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 16, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

Three Lāhainā campuses -- Lāhaināluna High, Lāhainā Intermediate and Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary – sustained wind damage and require cleanup, but the overall structures and classrooms are in "good condition," Hawaii Public School officials said. Administrative leave for staff at Lāhainā schools will continue until Aug. 23 for additional cleanup and water testing.

Maui High School, an emergency shelter in the immediate aftermath of the fire, began a phased reopening on Friday. Other campuses across the island will resume classes this week. 

The search with cadaver dogs and using DNA from surviving family members continues with more than 1,000 unaccounted for and many presumed dead. 

Fielding said it's hard to remain missing on an island in the almost two weeks since the fires. Fielding said that even with communication outages, it's been hard to remain missing on an island.

"We do live on an island, and at this point, we're a week in. So there's a lot of assumptions about if you haven't reached someone yet, they're probably not with us anymore," Fielding said.

Maui companies team up with first responders to meet essential needs

A charging and WiFi station in West Maui. Maui companies have teamed up to offer the stations for residents for as long as necessary.

A charging and WiFi station in West Maui. Maui companies have teamed up to offer the stations for residents for as long as necessary. (Image credit: Alex Fielding/Privateer)

The charging and WiFi stations operated by Privateer and other Maui companies are running 24 hours a day in eight locations. Fielding said each station receives about 1,000 connections daily using space-based Starlink Internet. More than 650 Starlink terminals were delivered last week to the island. 

Fielding said they plan to keep the charging and WiFi stations going until they aren't needed.

Neighbors are helping neighbors, opening their garages and sharing supplies among communities. Volunteers are manning beaches and county parks and handing out meals to people.

Residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula do not have safe drinking water after the fires. Portable water tankers have been set up in those areas. Other dangers exist in the fire zones, including toxic ash and chemicals. 

4 FAMILY MEMBERS DIE IN HAWAII WILDFIRE: ‘IT’S LIKE A GUT PUNCH’

Fielding said Alpha Construction and agriculture company Mahi Pono have been trucking in food, fuel and supplies to West Maui every day with help from Maui police escorts. 

As FEMA, National Guard and Red Cross resources have been deployed by the thousands in Maui; Fielding said it's the local response that will carry residents through in the long term. Even with emergency housing from FEMA available, there are many living on beaches and in tents on Maui.

One reason is the trauma of what they have seen and experienced. The fires moved so quickly many only got out with the clothes on their backs.

"There's a lot of people who just watched an entire city burned to the ground," Fielding said. "They're traumatized. They don't want to be in a building. They just saw a bunch of buildings burn."

Tags
Loading.