Extreme Weather
Published

Watch bolt of lightning strike tree near car at Florida sheriff's office

By Dani Medina Source FOX 35 Orlando
The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared video of a bolt of lightning hitting a tree near a car.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree at a Florida sheriff's office parking lot last week, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

FOX 35 Orlando reports that the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared the video of a bolt of lightning striking a tree in its back parking lot in Fort Myers on Thursday. The video – posted on Facebook to the tune of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" – shows a bright flash of orange near a tree as a car drives by in the parking lot.

A bolt of lightning is seen hitting a tree in the parking lot of a Florida sheriffs office.

(Lee County Sheriffs Office/Facebook)

One vehicle had mechanical damage, but no injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

Lightning safety

Lightning is a very dangerous phenomenon, here are some tips for staying safe when lightning is in your area

The National Weather Service says about 20 lightning fatalities happen each year on average in the U.S. To help people stay aware of the dangers of lightning, the agency developed the slogans, "When thunder roars, go indoors" and "See a flash, dash inside."

"If you're close enough to hear that thunder or see that lightning, you're actually within the danger zone and close enough to be struck by lightning," said Aaron Treadway, senior program coordinator and lightning safety expert for the NWS.

BOLTING IT: WHY YOU SHOULD RUSH INDOORS WHEN YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER

Scary video recorded by a passenger on a flight in Mexico shows the moments frequent lightning flashed outside the aircraft as it began to fly through a severe thunderstorm.

If you're outdoors and hear thunder or see a lightning strike, find a place to shelter in as soon as possible. You should also wait about 30 minutes from the last time you hear thunder before going back outside.

The best shelter would be a solid, enclosed building or a car.

Avoid trees, open and exposed areas, covered picnic areas and don't lay flat on the ground. If you are struck by lightning, that position would increase the surface area in which the charge could move through.

