Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Erin prompts tropical storm alerts in North Carolina

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather.

Hurricane Erin moves closer to US prompting Tropical Storm, Storm Surge Watches in North Carolina

Millions of people up and down the East Coast have been told to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Erin as the monster Category 3 hurricane continues on its journey across the Atlantic, bringing it close to the U.S. this week.

Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in the U.S. However, outer bands from the massive storm could lash the North Carolina coastline with tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain as it passes by the Outer Banks, where a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch were issued.

Officials in some North Carolina communities have told residents and visitors to evacuate and declared local states of emergency ahead of possible life-threatening impacts.

This graphic shows the latest information on Hurricane Erin.

(FOX Weather)



Atlantic Invest 99L behind Hurricane Erin brews as Main Development Region roars to life with 2 areas to watch

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas to watch for tropical development behind Hurricane Erin as the Atlantic Ocean's Main Development Region roars to life.

The first area has been under the eyes of the NHC for a few days as it emerged off Africa's west coast. On Tuesday morning, it was designated as Invest 99L, which allows the NHC to run specialized computer forecast models on the system to obtain more information about its future track and intensity.

The NHC flagged a second area to watch for tropical development on Monday night as another tropical wave moved off the coast of Africa, and it is now several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Long lines stretch at North Carolina ferry terminals as Hurricane Erin prompts evacuation orders

Hurricane Erin continues to churn as the Category 3 storm moves across the Atlantic Ocean, prompting some areas along North Carolina's Outer Banks to begin evacuations.

Images shared by the North Carolina Ferry System on Monday afternoon showed the large line of island residents flocking to the evacuation site. The ferry system is assisting in the efforts to help people safely get off the vulnerable island.

