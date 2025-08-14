Search
Weather News
Published

Track Tropical Storm Erin: Live maps, forecast cone, spaghetti plots and alerts

Follow the progress of Tropical Storm Erin with these live maps tracking the storm from FOX Weather, your Hurricane HQ.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Tropical Storm Erin is still on track to become a hurricane by Friday. The Caribbean islands are preparing for the storm's impacts as Tropical Storm watches are issued on several islands. 

Tropical Storm Watches issued for Erin throughout the Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Erin formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 11, 2025 and is projected to become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Erin could rapidly intensify as tropical storm watches start to be issued throughout the Caribbean.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Erin. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get real-time alerts about Erin.

Where is Erin? 

Tracking Erin in the Atlantic.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast for Erin? 

Tropical Storm Erin's forecast cone.
(FOX Weather)

 

What are the alerts for Erin? 

Tropical alerts issued for Erin.
(FOX Weather)

 
