US East Coast to experience deadly rip currents and massive waves as Hurricane Erin moves through Atlantic

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensified to a catastrophic Category 5 storm on Saturday and is headed north through the Atlantic, where it's expected to miss the U.S., but still bring dangerous conditions to coastal areas.

Erin is forecast to make a northern shift by Sunday and pass between the East Coast and Bermuda by mid-week.

Hurricane Erin forecast cone.

Some of the hurricane's impacts will still be felt on the East Coast from Florida to New England.

Coastal communities should be on alert for dangerous surf conditions producing massive waves and deadly rip currents through next week.

Coastal hazards expected through next week.

Such dangerous impacts could lead to beaches being closed and boaters should be aware of the marine conditions, FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said.

"Hurricane Erin will generate huge waves in the open ocean and impart energy to the water that will radiate toward the coast in the form of strong, long-period swells," Norcross said. "This energy will create powerful waves capable of eroding beaches and extremely strong and intense ocean currents."

Strong, gusty winds will also be an issue.

Hurricane Erin Wind forecast for eastern U.S. on Thursday.

"Tropical storm-force gusts, I think, could certainly be on the table if you are across portions of the Outer Banks and as you head further north," FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier said.

Communities like Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, should be on high alert, as they will be some of the closest to Erin's impacts.

Wave height forecast on Thursday, Aug. 21.

By Thursday, wave heights from North Carolina to Massachusetts will be from 9 to 24 feet.

The further off the coast, the larger the waves.

This comes after deadly rip currents impacted New Jersey this past week.

One person died, and six other people were rescued on Monday night in Seaside Heights, New Jersey,

Hurricane Erin is forecast to make a shift east off the east coast by Friday.