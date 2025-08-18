Hurricane Erin threatens North Carolina’s Outer Banks with 'extreme beach and coastal damage'

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Forecasters in North Carolina are warning that Hurricane Erin's winds and surf could cause "extreme" damage to beach and coastal areas in the Outer Banks, including flooding homes and businesses farther inland.

While the U.S. will be spared a landfall from monster Hurricane Erin, which was sitting at Category 4 strength as of Monday evening, the impacts will be felt up and down the East Coast throughout the week with life-threatening coastal conditions, rip currents and big waves.

The Outer Banks will face the brunt of these conditions beginning Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Newport-Morehead City, North Carolina, issued an ominous-sounding High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Watch with its beach hazard statement.

"Extreme beach and coastal damage is likely along the oceanside, resulting in a significant threat to life and property," the NWS Newport-Morehead City said. "Large dangerous waves will likely inundate and destroy protective dune structures."

These advisories cover Carteret County, the Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. After local officials spoke with the NWS, evacuation orders were issued for the islands due to Hurricane Erin’s dangerous surf, wind and flooding threats. Dare County is also under a state of emergency.

High surf and rip current advisories for the Carolinas.

"Severe flooding will likely extend inland from the waterfront causing flooding of many homes and businesses with some structural damage possible," the NWS said Monday. "Numerous roads will likely be impassable under several feet of water and vehicles will likely be submerged."

With the current forecast, portions of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island are likely to be impassable for several days.

Erin targets areas hard hit by ongoing beach erosion

Erin is forecast to still be a Category 2 or 3 storm as it passes well offshore of the Outer Banks late Wednesday into Thursday. The Outer Banks could see winds of up to 60 mph and waves up to 20 feet, including Nags Head, Kitty Hawk and Hatteras Island.

Hurricane Erin's forecast cone.

It doesn't take much for these areas to flood, and with Erin's massive wind field and waves, coastal erosion is also likely.

Hurricane Erin will only intensify the ongoing threat of erosion and rising sea levels in the Outer Banks, where oceanfront homes have been collapsing into the sea over the past several years, including four along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore last year.

Large breaking waves between 15 and 20 feet are expected in the surf zone for the High Surf Advisory areas. Peak wave heights and damaging winds in the Carolinas are forecast to occur from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The advisory is in place through Friday night.

Outer Banks peak wind forecast.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and people are being told to avoid the water.

"Very dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected, as well as the wave action resulting in significant beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the NWS said.