Hurricane forecasters flag new area to watch behind Erin moving into Atlantic's Main Development Region

With Hurricane Erin churning across the Atlantic near the northern Caribbean islands, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tagged a new area to watch across the Main Development Region in the central tropical Atlantic.

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with some gradual development possible later this week as it moves west to northwestward at 15-20 mph.

The NHC said there is a low chance of formation in the next week as it approaches the Caribbean islands.

Area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



"There is no consensus in the various computer forecasts about what will happen beginning next weekend," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said. A number of the predictions take the system north following Erin. Some take it west into the islands. We'll need the disturbance to develop a bit before the computer models can make more consistent forecasts."

BRYAN NORCROSS: HURRICANE ERIN IS ON TRACK TO STAY OFFSHORE BUT US EAST COAST FACES IMPACTS

The next named storm on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season list is Fernand.

The FOX Forecast Center will be watching this area throughout the week ahead as the peak of hurricane season approaches on Sept. 10.