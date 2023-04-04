The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes spotted in Midwest as severe storms shift east Wednesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tornadoes, large hail seen across Midwest on Tuesday

A severe weather outbreak caused tornadoes and hail across the Midwest on Tuesday. Storm chasers caught video of a narrow, rope-like tornado snaking through the rural countrysides of Lacona and Milo in Iowa, about 30 miles outside of Des Moines.

A farming community in central Illinois was also hit by an apparent tornado after sunset on Tuesday. The local National Weather Service office declared the observed tornado was a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" and issued several Tornado Warnings throughout the central portion of the state.

Storm tracker Brandon Ivey tracked the severe weather through Lewistown, Illinois, and spotted numerous farms with damage. At least one roadway was also blocked by debris.

Earlier Tuesday, a supercell tracked across the Quad Cities of Iowa and Illinois, spawning tennis ball-sized hail in Davenport, Iowa, with one spotter reporting a hailstone the size of a softball (4 inches in diameter).

The same supercell also produced a 90-mph wind gust as it crossed the state border into Moline, Illinois.

Things to know

Severe storms possible again Wednesday

The same storm system that caused all the problems Tuesday will cause more trouble from the Great Lakes to the South on Wednesday. The highest risk of severe weather exists in a wide swath from Michigan south through Indiana and Ohio and into West Tennessee. Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for April 5, 2023.

Snow continues in Upper Midwest, northern Plains

On the cold side of this storm system, snow will continue to fall across northern Minnesota and western parts of the Dakotas on Wednesday. Some ice is possible in the Arrowhead of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Snowfall forecast as of April 5, 2023.

