Rounds of dangerous storms to threaten 88 million through the Great Lakes, mid-South on Wednesday

A storm system that produced large hail and tornadoes over the Midwest Tuesday will continue its trek eastward on Wednesday, producing yet again more chances of severe storms.

The FOX Forecast Center expects to track multiple rounds that will impact communities east of the Mississippi River, from the Great Lakes down to the Lone Star State.

"There are a lot of folks from the lower Great Lakes all the way down to almost the Gulf Coast that need to be aware of this severe weather threat," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Threats from early morning storms will likely involve heavy rain and hail, while hazards during the afternoon and evening could include more damaging wind gusts and even tornadoes.

Tracking the storms now

Thunderstorms are impacting areas along the Mississippi River Valley as a cold front continues to trek eastward.

These storms are producing plenty of lightning and heavy rainfall.

Yellow boxes indicate where the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. A thunderstorm is considered severe when it produces hail at least a quarter size or has wind gusts of 58 mph or stronger.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

(FOX Weather)



Wednesday's threat zone

Storms will continue to trek eastward on Wednesday, with the most significant threats of severe weather expected to be over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-South.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and at least a few tornadoes are the main threats in those regions.

The FOX Forecast Center is paying close attention to communities during the afternoon and evening when more atmospheric ingredients could be in place to promote new thunderstorm development.

Wednesday Severe Weather Threat Zones

(FOX Weather)



"As you start seeing some of that daytime heating destabilizing the atmosphere, this is going to be an atmosphere that can once again support strong and severe thunderstorms," said Oliver.

Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Memphis, Tennessee, are among the cities included in Wednesday's risk of severe storms.

Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday mid-Atlantic

As the frontal boundary moves through the Eastern Seaboard, the chance for strong to severe storms will linger on Thursday from around New York City southward to the Carolinas and includes Interstates 95 and 81.

The FOX Forecast Center said if enough deep moisture is in place, some areas that experienced severe weather over the weekend could be under threat again for hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

Wednesday Severe Weather Threat Zones

(FOX Weather)



Cities in Thursday’s possible storm zone include Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Virginia.

Strong to severe storms will also be possible over South Texas, but the primary threat is expected to be large hail.