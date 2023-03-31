Severe weather threat in Northeast Saturday could bring tornadoes, 60 mph winds

NEW YORK – The weekend starts on a stormy note in the Northeast, with scattered severe storms threatening some 50 million people Saturday afternoon.

"I-95 corridor, prepare yourself -- 40-60 mph winds and tornadoes can't be ruled out," warned FOX Weather Meteorologist Amy Freeze.

The morning will start off with widespread rain, but a pause in the rain arrives later in the morning, even allowing a few afternoon sun breaks. That will send temperatures into the 60s and 70s, allowing an approaching strong cold front to tap into the budding atmospheric energy and fuel some isolated to scattered supercell storms.

"You get a surge of the warmth coming in and a little sunshine; it's not a complete bust of a day," Freeze said about Saturday. "With temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s, this might be comfortable. But don't let your guard down."

A line of thunderstorms will develop in Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon, then move into the I-95 corridor after 6 p.m.

The FOX Forecast Center says the storms will have the potential to produce hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two. The tornado threat will be maximized roughly from New York City down toward Delaware, while overall the greatest threat from thunderstorms appears to be potentially damaging winds with gusts to 60 mph.

"Looking at the evidence in the atmosphere, there is tornado potential," Freeze said. "It doesn't look like it's going to be as fierce as it was (Friday) night but certainly there is the availability here of that energy."

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a Level 2 of 5 severe weather outlook that includes areas such as New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and much of Upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

The threat stretches into Delmarva and southern New England later in the day as well. Again, Freeze says don't let any daytime sunshine and spring warmth lull you into a false sense of security with the evening forecast.

"In the Northeast, a lot of people are going to be waking up (Saturday) morning, they're going to see the severe weather images we're talking about," Freeze said. "Then their day is going to start, maybe even see a little sunshine. The important message is: The low pressure itself that's driving this energy force has not yet crossed into the Northeast (Saturday morning) - you've got to wait for that later (Saturday.)"

The storms will usher in a significant temperature drop as well, with temperatures in the 60s Saturday dropping into the upper 30s or low 40s by daybreak Sunday.