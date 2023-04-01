Apparent tornado topples trees, damages homes in Delaware

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A tornado appears to have touched down Saturday in southwestern Delaware, where images of damaged homes and uprooted trees surfaced.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Kent and Sussex counties just after 6 p.m., noting a tornado was located near Bridgeville. Shortly after, reports of downed trees and power lines in the area were received.

Images and video on social media showed several damaged vehicles shoved off a highway by the storm near Bridgeville. A home next to the highway was crushed by a tree.

Monique Corbett said in a video posted on her Facebook page that she was traveling on the highway and could see the debris in the air.

"Tornado just hit, and we just missed it," she said in the video.

According to a Facebook post by the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, first responders were investigating reports of damage in the area. Video recorded by a government official showed a funnel cloud hovering above the area.

According to a report from the NWS, someone had to be rescued after the storm a few miles to the northeast of Bridgeville.

No serious injuries have been reported, and damage assessments appeared to be slowed by a secondary line of storms.

The NWS will likely send a survey team to the site in the coming days to determine if a tornado was to blame for the damage and its strength.

The storm was part of the same larger system that caused a deadly tornado outbreak in America’s heartland Friday. More than a dozen people were killed by the storms.