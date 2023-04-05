Search
Severe weather threat shifts to I-95 corridor in mid-Atlantic Thursday, including Philadelphia and Washington

The FOX Forecast Center said if enough deep moisture is in place, some areas that experienced severe weather last weekend could be at risk again for damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

Thursday will be the third and final day in a multiday severe weather threat as the potential for damaging storms shifts to the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic.

The storms began on Tuesday when tornadoes and large hail were reported across the Midwest and continued into Wednesday when a deadly tornado struck southeastern Missouri as the severe weather threat spanned 1,000 miles from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley to the mid-South.

While the risk of severe weather is expected to be lower Thursday, at least isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the mid-Atlantic from central New Jersey to western North Carolina. That includes major cities along I-95, such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Richmond, Virginia.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center said if enough deep moisture is in place, some areas that experienced severe weather last weekend could be at risk again for damaging wind gusts, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

APRIL KICKS OFF AMERICA'S MOST ACTIVE TIME OF YEAR FOR TORNADOES

As the storm system responsible for this week's severe weather exits the East Coast on Thursday night, the threat of severe thunderstorms will diminish for most of the U.S. through at least Easter weekend.

