Severe weather outbreak threatens 64 million in Midwest, South with strong tornado risk peaking at night

For the second time in four days, a severe weather outbreak will threaten some 64 million people across more than a dozen states in the Midwest and South, where damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes are expected from Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours.

Some of the areas facing this dangerous threat of severe storms and tornadoes include those that were just struck by a deadly multi-state tornado outbreak last Friday.

Tuesday's severe weather is associated with the same storm system that has spawned an early-April blizzard across parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

Severe weather outbreak expected Tuesday and Tuesday night

A large area of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop from Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours in a swath extending from southeastern Minnesota, southern Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and western Indiana southward to portions of Missouri, Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma and eastern Texas.

These storms will pose threats of destructive wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes, some of which could be long-track, EF-2 or stronger tornadoes.

Two regions are highlighted for an even greater risk of severe weather, shaded in dark red and magenta on the map below.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday and Tuesday night, April 4, 2023.

This includes a northern area from central Missouri into central and eastern Iowa, far southern Wisconsin and western Illinois. The storms in this region are expected to occur mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The other area is farther south and extends from southern Missouri into Arkansas, southeastern Oklahoma and far northeastern Texas. In this region, the severe weather is expected to occur mainly during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. That includes the potential for dangerous nighttime tornadoes, which are more than twice as to turn deadly than twisters that happen during the day.

Tuesday and Tuesday night's significant severe weather threat includes St. Louis, Madison in Wisconsin, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines in Iowa, Springfield in Missouri and Little Rock in Arkansas.

The weather pattern responsible for this severe weather outbreak is nearly identical to the one that brought deadly tornadoes to the central U.S. last Friday. This includes a potent upper-level jet stream disturbance pivoting into the Plains and Mississippi Valley, providing wind shear – the change in wind speed and direction with height – that will overlap with moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico into the Midwest and South.

Severe storms slide east into Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-South Wednesday

Another round of severe weather is expected Wednesday as the storm system slides east into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-South.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and at least a few tornadoes are the main threats in those regions. Some EF-2 or stronger tornadoes are not ruled out.

In western portions of the highlighted threat area on the map below, severe storms could be ongoing early Wednesday morning before the severe weather threat spreads east and intensifies throughout the day.

Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus in Ohio and Memphis in Tennessee are among the cities included in Wednesday's risk of severe storms.

The severe storm threat on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Isolated severe storms could linger Thursday in mid-Atlantic

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could linger on Thursday across parts of the mid-Atlantic, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible.

A separate risk of severe storms is possible in portions of Deep South Texas, where large hail will be the primary threat.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

How to prepare for dangerous severe weather outbreak

Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts reliably. The FOX Weather app can send you alerts based on your location and also has great information about how to create a severe weather safety plan.