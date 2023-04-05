Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Multiple injuries, fatalities in rural Missouri towns after strong tornado reported, troopers say

Sgt. Clark Parrott, a spokesman with Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, told FOX Weather that the exact location of the injuries and deaths is unknown at this time. Multiple roads are closed in the Marble Hill and Glenallen area due to storm debris and downed trees.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Glenallen, MO resident Lorrie Yount says there has been multiple deaths in the surrounding area and the community is in shock after a tornado hit the town early Wednesday morning.  04:20

Glenallen, MO resident: There's been multiple deaths in surrounding area following tornado

Glenallen, MO resident Lorrie Yount says there has been multiple deaths in the surrounding area and the community is in shock after a tornado hit the town early Wednesday morning. 

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Multiple injuries and fatalities have been reported in rural Missouri after an apparent strong tornado caused significant damage early Wednesday morning, troopers said.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said Doppler radar indicated an EF-2 to EF-3 tornado was likely in progress along the border between southeastern Missouri and far southern Illinois, near the communities of Glenallen and Marble Hill in Missouri, at about 3:45 a.m. CDT.

Live Storms Media storm tracker Brandon Clement provided a first look at damage from Glenallen after the apparent tornado destroyed homes and businesses.

"The whole area has a lot of trees down, power lines down, a lot roofs off, a lot of trailers destroyed," Clement said. "It’s a pretty rough area."

A confirmed tornado early Wednesday morning caused damage in Marble Hill, Missouri. 01:31

Confirmed tornado causes damage in Marble Hill, MO community

A confirmed tornado early Wednesday morning caused damage in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Sgt. Clark Parrott, a spokesman with Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, told FOX Weather that the exact location of the injuries and deaths is unknown at this time. Multiple roads are closed in the Marble Hill and Glenallen area due to storm debris and downed trees.

Marble Hill, Missouri, tornado damage

The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.

(Cape Girardeau Fire)

Fire responders are currently going house to house, helping residents who might be trapped.

"There are multiple people that have been displaced from their homes at this time," Parrott said. "Just because of the debris field, trying to get around the county is proving to be a little bit difficult, and the fact that it's still nighttime."

Supercell thunderstorms were tracked from parts of north-central and northeastern Arkansas into southeastern Missouri early Wednesday morning, prompting Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Warnings for several towns along their paths, including Marble Hill and Glenallen in Missouri.

Tags
Loading.