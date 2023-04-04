Florida firefighters rescue cow stuck in mud for 24 hours

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County, Florida, firefighters got down and dirty to help rescue a cow that had been stuck in the mud for 24 hours.

On Monday, the fire department shared photos online of the rescue in Sanford.

At some point during the rescue, firefighter Gavin Schmidt began bottle-feeding the animal water and was nicknamed by the crew as the "cow whisper."

Officials did not say how the cow landed in the filthy situation.