The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas again faces severe weather threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 28, 2023, and National Arbor Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms cause damage in Florida

Severe storms tore across the Sunshine State on Thursday, with at least one tornado leaving a trail of damage across one town on the Florida Panhandle.

In Hosford, Florida, doppler radar indicated a tornado touched down, which snapped trees, damaged power lines and damaged homes.

The town is less than an hour's drive outside of Tallahassee, and PowerOutage.us reported nearly 80% of Liberty County was without electricity after the storms struck.

Texas once again faces threat of severe weather

Texas has been in the middle of a lot of the severe weather that has happened this week, and Friday will continue that trend. Severe storms are possible from eastern Texas into southern Oklahoma, southwestern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. However, areas near Waco, Dallas and the Oklahoma border face the highest risk in the Lone Star State.

The severe weather outlook for April 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Study finds humidity increases heat risk in urban areas

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, and a study by experts at the Yale School found that humidity makes the effects of heat in urban settings can increase the risk heat poses. Despite efforts to beat the heat, there may be no escaping the pesky humidity.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .