The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas again faces severe weather threat

Start your day with the latest weather news – After Florida was hit hard by severe storms Thursday, this week’s active weather will continue Friday with Texas once again in the crosshairs.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 28, 2023, and National Arbor Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms cause damage in Florida

Severe storms tore across the Sunshine State on Thursday, with at least one tornado leaving a trail of damage across one town on the Florida Panhandle.

In Hosford, Florida, doppler radar indicated a tornado touched down, which snapped trees, damaged power lines and damaged homes.

The town is less than an hour's drive outside of Tallahassee, and PowerOutage.us reported nearly 80% of Liberty County was without electricity after the storms struck.

Texas once again faces threat of severe weather

Texas has been in the middle of a lot of the severe weather that has happened this week, and Friday will continue that trend. Severe storms are possible from eastern Texas into southern Oklahoma, southwestern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana. However, areas near Waco, Dallas and the Oklahoma border face the highest risk in the Lone Star State.

The severe weather outlook for April 28, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Study finds humidity increases heat risk in urban areas

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, and a study by experts at the Yale School found that humidity makes the effects of heat in urban settings can increase the risk heat poses. Despite efforts to beat the heat, there may be no escaping the pesky humidity.

Dr. Diane Birnbaumer, UCLA Emeritus of Medicine Professor, discusses the signs of heat-related illness  02:42

Heatstroke and heat exhaustion awareness

Dr. Diane Birnbaumer, UCLA Emeritus of Medicine Professor, discusses the signs of heat-related illness 

Bonus reads

