Watch: Nevada firefighters catch bear taking tumble from neighborhood tree

RENO, Nev. – A bear stuck in a neighborhood tree fell safely into a tarp held by Nevada firefighters.

The Reno Fire Department said they sent two engines to the "bear-y interesting call" in the Double Diamond neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Resident Keith Bohn captured video of his neighbors gathering to watch as firefighters rushed to help the bear using a ladder and salvage cover.

"Wildlife personnel were on scene for a while to monitor the bear and tranquilize it if it came down on its own. It did not," Bohn explained.

BLACK BEAR SPOTTED RUNNING IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, RESIDENTS URGED NOT TO APPROACH

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

After about 20 minutes, Bohn said the bear fell from the tree and was caught safely.

"It was examined on-site, tagged and loaded into transport for later release in the Mount Rose area," he said.

Bohn said firefighters indicated the bear was "wanted" due some nuisance behavior recently in the area.