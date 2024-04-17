The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New storm system targets nation’s heartland

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 18, 2024, and National Exercise Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Damage reported in Ohio after Wednesday's severe storms

Severe thunderstorms rumbled across Ohio on Wednesday, causing significant damage in northern portions of the Buckeye State. The town of Bucyrus was particularly hard hit, with photos showing damage to homes and several trees knocked down by the powerful winds. A resident told FOX Weather she was one of five people inside a Family Dollar store in Bucyrus when the roof partially collapsed during the storm. Video taken after the severe weather moved through showed extensive damage to the store.

Nation’s heartland faces renewed severe weather threat

For the second time this week, powerful storms are targeting the nation’s heartland. Thursday’s threat stretches from the Midwest to Texas, but the highest risk of severe weather covers parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. That’s where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail appear likely.

The severe weather outlook for April 18, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Record-setting heat expected across Southeast as Florida bakes

Summerlike heat is expected to have the Southeast sweating on Thursday. Nearly a dozen cities from North Carolina to Florida are expected to challenge record highs, with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees in several places.

These locations are forecast to be at or above record highs on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Dreary weather to drag on in Northeast

Sunny, warm weather in the Northeast has been replaced by cloudy, damp weather that will remain for the next couple of days at least. Major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington will be socked in with clouds through Friday, but sunshine is expected to return by the weekend.

The forecast for Northeast cities for the next few days.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Rescuers spotted a cat clinging to a car door in Dubai as the city was covered in floodwater.

