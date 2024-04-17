The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New storm system targets nation’s heartland
Start your day with the latest weather news. As one storm system exits the U.S., another is bringing a renewed severe weather threat to the middle of the country Thursday.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 18, 2024, and National Exercise Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Damage reported in Ohio after Wednesday's severe storms
Severe thunderstorms rumbled across Ohio on Wednesday, causing significant damage in northern portions of the Buckeye State. The town of Bucyrus was particularly hard hit, with photos showing damage to homes and several trees knocked down by the powerful winds. A resident told FOX Weather she was one of five people inside a Family Dollar store in Bucyrus when the roof partially collapsed during the storm. Video taken after the severe weather moved through showed extensive damage to the store.
Nation’s heartland faces renewed severe weather threat
For the second time this week, powerful storms are targeting the nation’s heartland. Thursday’s threat stretches from the Midwest to Texas, but the highest risk of severe weather covers parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. That’s where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail appear likely.
(FOX Weather)
Record-setting heat expected across Southeast as Florida bakes
Summerlike heat is expected to have the Southeast sweating on Thursday. Nearly a dozen cities from North Carolina to Florida are expected to challenge record highs, with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees in several places.
(FOX Weather)
Dreary weather to drag on in Northeast
Sunny, warm weather in the Northeast has been replaced by cloudy, damp weather that will remain for the next couple of days at least. Major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington will be socked in with clouds through Friday, but sunshine is expected to return by the weekend.
(FOX Weather)
Watch this
Rescuers spotted a cat clinging to a car door in Dubai as the city was covered in floodwater.
Before you go
Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.
- West Coast soaked by astounding 51 atmospheric rivers this winter
- Several US airports drop in passenger rankings as international travel booms
- See it: 'Grumpy' cat shows little gratitude after rescue from tight squeeze
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.