Extreme Weather
Published

Video: Cat clings to car door in Dubai flooding before being scooped up by rescuers

Dubai received 6.26 inches of rain on Tuesday, more than two years' worth of rain for the UAE. Residents are being asked to stay home until the flooding subsides.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
A lucky cat was rescued from floodwaters in Dubai after rains led to devastating flooding in the UAE capital city.  01:13

Cat clings to car door in Dubai floodwaters

A lucky cat was rescued from floodwaters in Dubai after rains led to devastating flooding in the UAE capital city. 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – During the flooding in Dubai this week, rescuers found a soaked cat clinging to a car door and scooped it out of several feet of floodwater. 

On Tuesday, two years' worth of rain fell on Dubai, triggering flash flooding that crippled a city not accustomed to rain

In the video attached to the top of this story, the soaked black-and-white feline can be seen hanging on to the car door's handle in several feet of floodwater. Rescuers in a kayak approached and nabbed the kitty. 

A meow or cry of relief can be heard from the cat as it is picked up and carried to safety. 

"Every life counts in Dubai," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with the rescue video.

The cat wasn't the only animal displaced by the flooding. Members of the Abu Dhabi Animal Rescue and Foster Facebook Group continue to post images and stories of felines that were rescued from the storm and need homes. 

Dubai Cat Rescue

A cat clings to the handle of a car door during flooding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following torrential rain on April 16, 2024. 

(Dubai Media Office / FOX Weather)

Dubai received 6.26 inches of rain as of Tuesday night local time. According to the UAE National Center of Meteorology, the city gets 3.14 inches on average every year.

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority asked all residents to "stay at home," only "leaving in cases of extreme necessity." 

  Image 1 of 5

    Maintenance crews brought in massive pump trucks to try to clear storm drains. (Dubai Media Office)

  Image 2 of 5

      (Dubai Media Office)

  Image 3 of 5

    Emergency crews, a passenger and the driver try to push a stalled car out of the roadway. (Dubai Media Office)

  Image 4 of 5

    Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following torrential rain in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on April 16, 2024.  (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP)

  Image 5 of 5

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - APRIL 16: Vehicles hardly move on flooded streets due to heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 16, 2024. The torrential rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), had a detrimental effect on daily life. Flooding ensued as a result of the downpour, leading to several vehicles being submerged on the streets and avenues. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu)

The same potent storm system has caused flooding across the Arabian Peninsula in the neighboring nations of Oman and Bahrain.

FLOODING IN OMAN SWEEPS AWAY SCHOOL BUS KILLING 10 CHILDREN

Flash flooding has killed at least 18 people in Oman, including 10 children when their school bus was swept away by floodwater.

