Flooding in Oman sweeps away school bus killing 10 children

The Royal Oman Police rescued 75 people between Monday and Tuesday. Rain continues to fall in Oman and neighboring nations of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where there have been reports of flash flooding.

By Emilee Speck
Royal Oman Police conduct water rescues during deadly flooding

Flash flooding has killed at least 18 people this week in Oman where the Royal Police have been conducting search and rescue efforts. These videos show several water rescues in high floodwaters. (Video Royal Oman Police)

Sudden flooding has killed at least 18 people in Oman after a potent weather system dumped nearly a year's worth of rain on the country along the Arabian Peninsula. 

The rain created deadly flash flooding, prompting rescues and sweeping away a school bus. The Oman Observer reported that 10 children between the ages of 10 and 15 died.

The Royal Oman Police continue to rescue people caught in the flooding. Police officials said they rescued 75 people between Monday and Tuesday and continue to search for missing people.

Photos and video shared by the Royal Oman Police show aerial rescues.

A photo showing children rescued by Royal Oman Police during ongoing flooding on April 15, 2024.

A photo showing children rescued by Royal Oman Police during ongoing flooding on April 15, 2024.

Officials warned residents not to drive or approach the streams flowing with floodwater known locally as wadis.

During the flooding, the Royal Police and Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management regularly post warnings and videos telling people not to get close to the usually dry river beds. The quick-moving water can quickly sweep away children or vehicles that attempt to cross. 

Rain continues to fall in Oman and neighboring nations of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where there have been reports of flash flooding.  

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following torrential rain in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on April 16, 2024.

Vehicles are stranded on a flooded street following torrential rain in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on April 16, 2024. Torrential rains and high winds lashed parts of the Gulf on April 16, as the death toll from storms in Oman rose to 18, many of them children. Flights were cancelled in Dubai, the region's financial hub, while schools were shut in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

On Tuesday, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time in Oman, 1-1.5 inches of rain fell in areas that normally average 2-3 inches per year.

Some information in this article was obtained using Google Translate. 

