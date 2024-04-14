26 barges break loose on flooded Ohio River, destroy Pittsburgh marina

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Officials closed several bridges across Pittsburgh late Friday and Saturday morning as more than two dozen cargo barges broke loose and careened down the flooded Ohio River.

"The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed in both directions, and rail traffic was shut down on the rail bridge to Brunot Island," public safety officials in Pittsburgh said in a statement. "Both will be reopened when it is determined that it is safe to do so."

The 26 barges broke loose about 11:25 p.m. local time after flooding rains swelled the Ohio River. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, only three barges were empty. The rest were loaded with dry cargo like coal.

The barges caused "extensive damage" to Peggy's Harbor, public safety officials said. A local reporter said that the barges crashed into between 60 and 70 boat slips, crushing both the boats and the dock. He said a boat owner told him, "I've never seen carnage like this before."

Through bridges and over 2 dams

A tugboat corralled 11 of the barges as they struck the Bruinot Island train bridge. The second part of the video attached to the top of this story shows barges approaching the bridge and making it through without colliding. Some had the help of a manned boat.

"They may be able to get them through without striking it. One barge has gone through. It looks like there's another one. And here is a third," a RawsAlerts reporter said while giving an account on video posted on social media. "You may not be able to tell from this angle, but there was another motor vessel downriver that I saw as we approached the bridge. So far, it appears that they've been able to push some through."

After inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reopened the rail bridge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Fourteen barges continued their uncontrolled journey downriver. The first part of the video showed those barges hitting the Emsworth Dam.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the coast guard secured nine barges at the lock and dam. As of Saturday afternoon, only one had been removed. One empty barge sunk, and six barges went over the dam, according to public safety officials. Another of the secured barges broke free again Saturday.

Four of those continued and went over the Dashields Locks and Dams, according to the Corps. Those were eventually secured as well.

The Corps was still reporting one missing barge. Authorities reopened the McKees Rocks Bridge around 6:15 a.m. local time.

Record rain

Due to the high water, the NWS issued a Flood Advisory until the afternoon of April 18. Several roads and sections of the city remain closed.

The heavy rain triggered swift water rescues across the city. EMS crews pulled one woman from a sinking car.

