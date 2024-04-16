Dubai flooding prompts orders to 'stay at home' after city gets 2 years of rain in one day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – In just one day, two years of rain fell on Dubai, triggering flash flooding that crippled a city not accustomed to rain.

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

The desert city has seen 6.26 inches of rain as of Tuesday night local time. According to the UAE National Center of Meteorology, the city gets 3.14 inches on average every year.

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ENTERS ‘WATER ERA’ WITH KAYAKING ON LIMITED-TIME LAKE

The country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority asked all residents to "stay at home," only "leaving in cases of extreme necessity." Authorities also ordered all schools to operate online and commuters to work from home.

Taking a look at the video shows that not everyone listened. The roads and highways that looked more like rivers, were packed with abandoned, stalled cars with water up to the wheel wells.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The second-busiest airport in the world suspended flights during rain, thunder and wind from a Tuesday morning storm which swamped the runway. Dubai International Airport diverted or canceled all arriving flights, "until the weather conditions improve." Departing flights were still allowed.

WHICH ARE THE WORLD'S BUSIEST AIRPORTS

FLOODING IN OMAN SWEEPS AWAY SCHOOL BUS KILLING 10 CHILDREN

The same storm system killed 10 children in Oman after flash flooding swept a school bus off the road.

Another wave of heavy rain is forecast in the region Wednesday.