Northeast warmth will come to crashing halt as nuisance April showers bring chilly temps

NEW YORK – It seems like just when everyone in the Northeast is ready for warmer weather, Mother Nature has other plans. A series of cold fronts are expected to keep the region cool for an extended stretch of days.

"After a beautiful day yesterday (Monday), rain will return to the Northeast tomorrow (Wednesday), with rounds of showers expected to last through Friday for some areas," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "Not the best news to wake up to if you live in the Northeast on this Tuesday morning, but the good news is that today it's pretty nice again."

A look at the future radar and clouds in the Northeast on Thursday evening, April 18, 2024.

The month of April has brought a significant amount of rain so far. Numerous cities in the Northeast have reported rainfall on at least half of the days.

"Then we factor in just kind of the cool and unsettled weather altogether, just not the best situation as we head into the middle of the month," Smith said.

Pittsburgh has experienced rain on 11 out of the first 15 days of the month, the most of any city in the region. Rainfall totals have been significant, with amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches above the average by this point in April.

It's been a wet start to April in the Northeast.

Rain will remain in the forecast with showers expected to fall in parts of the region on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and again next week. The rain will not be especially heavy, but just enough of a nuisance for a region already very much over this year's April showers.

A look at the rain forecast in the Northeast through Sunday, April 21, 2024.

On the temperature front, the 60s, 70s and 80s experienced Monday will be a distant memory as temperatures will drop back to near or below average starting Thursday. Highs will remain in the 40s, 50s and lower 60s.

Here's a look at your day planner for the next three days in some major Northeast cities.

Widespread warmth will remain on hold until the last few days of the month.