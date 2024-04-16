Florida's summer sizzle comes early with potential record-high temperatures this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida will get an early taste of summerlike heat this week. Temperatures are forecast to be up to 15 degrees above average for mid-April, bringing highs in the lower to mid-90s across much of the Sunshine State.

You are right if you think April is too early to feel this hot. According to the FOX Forecast Center, temperatures this week are forecast to be closer to the average for June or July.

A high-pressure system parked over Florida will cause temperatures to soar this week.

"We don't really have drought conditions in Florida, but because high pressure has been kind of set up and planted in place, you get the big-time heat with no added rain," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "We could start to see that narrative change for Florida as we continue to see things dry up at hot, hot temperatures."

WATCH: GRASS FIRE FLAMES RISING IN MIAMI SEND SMOKE ONTO ROAD

The lack of recent rain and warm temperatures could contribute to the spread of wildfires.

Tampa will be the first major city in the middle of the Florida Peninsula to hit the 90s this week. Tampa is forecast to hit 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and continue to skirt the upper 80s into the weekend.

Tuesday's high temperatures across the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



Landlocked Orlando won’t benefit much from coastal breezes. By Thursday, The City Beautiful will hit 90 and stay in the lower 90s through the weekend.

Miami might avoid sizzling through the week with highs in the lower 80s.

Potential record-high temperatures in the Southeast on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Records could be set across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina by Thursday.

Tallahassee, Florida, is expected to reach 91 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta might not make the 90s club yet but will come close on Thursday with a forecast high of 86 degrees. Other cities in the Southeast are more likely to hit that hot milestone on Thursday, with a high of 91 forecast in Augusta, Georgia.

Florida's dry season contributes to brushfire growth

While not in drought, the soil in Florida remains dry as the state is nearing the end of its typical dry season.

Florida Forest Service crews and local fire departments are responding to brushfires around the state fueled by dry vegetation.

Across Florida, less than 1 inch of rain has fallen since April 1, including in Miami and Fort Myers, where wildfires are currently burning.

The dry spell will likely create more opportunities for fires to spread quickly.