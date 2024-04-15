Watch: Grass fire flames rising in Miami send smoke onto road

MIAMI – Fire crews worked to contain a grass fire in Miami on Sunday after the large fire poured smoke onto a South Florida roadway.

Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Sunday afternoon near Southwest 8th St. and 137 Avenue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area because of smoky conditions limiting visibility.

The Florida Forest Service (FFS) Everglades field unit and Miami-Dade Fire continue to respond to the 137 Fire and the nearby Arches Fire, which is nearly contained at 100 acres. As of Monday, the 137 Fire has consumed 170 acres and is 45% contained, according to the FFS.

Several other brush fires in Southwest and South Florida closed roads over the weekend, including in Collier County on Florida's Gulf Coast and in Boca Raton, where a brush fire closed part of Congress Avenue on Sunday.

The fires have degraded air quality in South Florida.

On Monday, smoke from multiple fires can still be seen on the AirNow.gov smoke map pouring into the Everglades National Park and neighboring Monroe County.

Air quality levels were moderate on Monday morning for parts of Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said smoky conditions are expected to linger on Monday, and anyone with respiratory conditions should limit their exposure.

Weather conditions in South Florida are favorable to quickly spread a spark. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s on Monday with no rain in the forecast and an easterly breeze.

Florida is nearing the end of its dry season, which runs from February to April.