The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather expected in storm-weary South

It's Saturday, April 15, 2023, and National Titanic Remembrance Day.

Places already hit hard by storms face renewed threat Saturday

Severe weather is likely Saturday across a large swath of the Mississippi Valley and the South, including areas that have already been ravaged by storms in recent weeks. Little Rock, Arkansas, which was hit by a deadly EF-3 tornado a couple of weeks ago, is inside the area of the country facing the highest risk. Hail and damaging wind appear to be the primary threats with severe storms, but tornadoes are also possible.

Things to know

In case you missed it: Summerlike weather, flooding rain and hurricane forecast

While most of the country enjoyed unseasonably warm weather this week, with high-temperature records tumbling across the northern tier of the U.S., the South has been dealing with anything but pleasant weather.

A pesky low-pressure system that was stuck in the Gulf of Mexico for most of the week, brought showers and storms to coastal areas. South Florida was hit especially hard by storms. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, received an estimated 25 inches of rain Wednesday, resulting in flooding across the city that forced the airport to close.

The first big hurricane forecast of the year was released this week. The experts at Colorado State University predicted the Atlantic season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, will be slightly below average thanks to the effects of El Niño. The CSU forecast calls for 13 named storms, six of which could become hurricanes. Two of those hurricanes are predicted to become Category 3 or higher.

