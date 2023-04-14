Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather expected in storm-weary South

Start your day with the latest weather news – Little Rock, Arkansas, which was recently hit by a strong tornado, is among the places that face a risk of severe storms today. Hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are possible.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Severe weather threat looms for Midwest and Southeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 15, 2023, and National Titanic Remembrance Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Places already hit hard by storms face renewed threat Saturday

Severe weather is likely Saturday across a large swath of the Mississippi Valley and the South, including areas that have already been ravaged by storms in recent weeks. Little Rock, Arkansas, which was hit by a deadly EF-3 tornado a couple of weeks ago, is inside the area of the country facing the highest risk. Hail and damaging wind appear to be the primary threats with severe storms, but tornadoes are also possible.

Severe storm threat. Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The severe weather outlook for April 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Things to know

In case you missed it: Summerlike weather, flooding rain and hurricane forecast

While most of the country enjoyed unseasonably warm weather this week, with high-temperature records tumbling across the northern tier of the U.S., the South has been dealing with anything but pleasant weather.

Forecast highs across the Northeast on Saturday, April 15.

The unseasonably warm weather continues April 15, 2023

(FOX Weather)

A pesky low-pressure system that was stuck in the Gulf of Mexico for most of the week, brought showers and storms to coastal areas. South Florida was hit especially hard by storms. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, received an estimated 25 inches of rain Wednesday, resulting in flooding across the city that forced the airport to close.

Indianapolis resident Suketu Patel recounts his harrowing experience being trapped in the Fort Lauderdale airport as floodwaters left the airport closed on Wednesday evening into Friday morning.  04:49

'It was pretty insane' Traveler recounts being trapped in the Fort Lauderdale Airport

Indianapolis resident Suketu Patel recounts his harrowing experience being trapped in the Fort Lauderdale airport as floodwaters left the airport closed on Wednesday evening into Friday morning. 

The first big hurricane forecast of the year was released this week. The experts at Colorado State University predicted the Atlantic season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, will be slightly below average thanks to the effects of El Niño. The CSU forecast calls for 13 named storms, six of which could become hurricanes. Two of those hurricanes are predicted to become Category 3 or higher.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross spoke with Research Scientist at Colorado State University Phil Klotzbach about the thought process into their latest 2023 hurricane outlook.  03:27

Potential development of El Nino could create a below-average hurricane season this year

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross spoke with Research Scientist at Colorado State University Phil Klotzbach about the thought process into their latest 2023 hurricane outlook. 

