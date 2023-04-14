Search
Saturday’s severe weather could bring hail, wind, tornadoes to storm-weary Little Rock, Mississippi Valley

A cold front moving through the heartland is expected to produce showers and thunderstorms that could target storm-ravaged Little Rock, Arkansas. Cities such as St. Louis, Missouri, and Shreveport, Louisiana, are also in the threat zone.

By Andrew Wulfeck
All hazards possible as severe storms move across Plains, Mississippi Valley into the weekend

The threat of severe weather is expected to linger over parts of the Southeast as attention turns to the Plains on Friday and the Mississippi Valley over the weekend for the chance of storms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.

A cold front advancing across the heartland into the eastern half of the U.S. has the potential to kick off rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, with some becoming strong to severe.

The FOX Forecast Center is watching areas from St. Louis, Missouri, to storm-ravaged Little Rock, Arkansas, for the chance of large hail and damaging winds on Saturday. There is also a much lower risk of tornadoes in the region.

"Saturday, the severe storm threat is now a Level 3 out of 5, and this does include Little Rock right smack in the middle of it, and this is going to go up into places like Davenport with a Level 1," said FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Saturday Severe Weather Threat
 

 

Temperatures, before the storms make it into the Mississippi Valley, will reach the 70s and 80s, which is one of the ingredients that could help increase severe weather chances.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the mid and late afternoon and become more organized during the evening.

The tornado threat is lower than the expected impacts from hail and gusty winds, especially if storms are able to establish themselves in their own environment, away from the more solid rain shield.

HOLY HAIL! WHAT CAUSES THE DIFFERENCES IN HAIL SIZE?

    Saturday hail threat

    Saturday wind threat

    Saturday tornado threat

Where are the storms now?

A national radar map shows occasional showers and storms developing across the eastern Rockies and Plains. As the surface low strengthens, additional moisture is expected to help with the formation of additional showers and storms.

Due to the invasion of much cooler air, on the northern side of the low, snow is being produced.

US National Radar Animation
 

 

The frozen precipitation is expected to make its way through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes over the next 72 hours.

VIDEO: SOUTH FLORIDA SEES MORE THAN A FOOT OF RAIN IN JUST HOURS, FLOODING FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT

Sunday’s threat zone

The cold front triggering the precipitation is expected to continue its eastward trek on Sunday and produce showers and thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center expects if a storm turns strong to severe over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, the greatest threats will be from hail or gusty winds.

Further south in Georgia and South Carolina, afternoon heating may lead to a more organized line of storms and a possible isolated tornado threat.

Sunday Severe Weather Threat
 

 

Forecast models show many communities picking up less than an inch of rain, but where storms train over the same region, isolated higher amounts are possible, especially across the South.

Sunday's threat zone is over an area that saw severe weather on Thursday, associated with a low-pressure system that moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Carolinas.

Gusty winds were responsible for downing trees and power lines in the Peach State, but damage was isolated compared to impacts experienced South Florida.

Downed power lines after a storm in Crisp County in southern Georgia. April 13, 2023.

Downed power lines after a storm in Crisp County in southern Georgia. April 13, 2023.

(Crisp County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

