Stout cold front to produce snow in Upper Midwest, storms in Eastern US on Sunday

A cold front moving into the eastern half of the country will produce a plethora of weather events Sunday, which could mean the FOX Forecast Center will be busy tracking storms from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast and snow in the Upper Midwest.

Many communities that saw record heat to end the workweek will be the recipients of the precipitation. In fact, the warmer air will be one of the ingredients of which the storms will take advantage.

A severe weather outbreak is not anticipated, but storms could turn strong to severe in some communities if the ingredients line up.

Where is the cold front now?

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the South, with a precipitation shield that extends northward into the Great Lakes.

Most of the precipitation is falling as rain, but as colder air gets pulled in from Canada, more of the precipitation in the northern tier of the country is expected to fall as snow.

Impacts from the system will continue to be felt through Monday as the cold front and associated low-pressure system slide eastward across the remaining parts of the country.

Who will see storms?

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, with a few that could turn severe with hail or gusty winds.

The FOX Forecast Center believes more instability will be present along the Gulf Coast, which could lead to a better chance that severe storm develops in Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas versus a more northern state.

Forecast models show many communities picking up less than an inch of rain, but where storms train over the same region, isolated higher amounts are possible, especially across the South.

Storms will move in from the west towards the east, with rain expected to clear the Southeast coast sometime Monday.

Who will see snow?

Falling temperatures throughout the day will help many communities in the Upper Midwest fall to near freezing and see either freezing rain or snow.

Cities from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago and points northward will all see a good chance that frozen precipitation will fall over the final half of the weekend or during the start of the workweek.

Forecast models show Minneapolis could get around 3 inches of snow while communities in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan could see the brunt of the winter weather with between 5 inches and a foot possible.

Precipitation is expected to transition to snow after sunrise Sunday in Minneapolis, but in the Windy City, the transition may not happen until closer to midnight.

For most of the Midwest, the snow event will be considered a nuisance with only minor travel delays. For comminutes along Lake Superior, major travel disruptions are expected due to the heavier snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties where heavier precipitation is likely.